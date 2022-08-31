Chicago White Sox

Report: White Sox Manager Tony La Russa ‘Out Indefinitely'

Tony La Russa will be 'out indefinitely' due to personal medical reasons, according to reports

By Ryan Taylor

Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" for personal medical reasons, according to Bob Nightengale

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

La Russa missed Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals to undergo "medical testing" from doctors in Chicago. Bench coach Miguel Cairo filled in for the everyday skipper, as the Sox lost 9-7 to the Royals. 

Now, La Russa is flying to see his personal doctors in Arizona about the issue, according to the report. 

Cairo will likely fill the void for the team's second game against the Royals on Wednesday. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago White SoxTony La Russa
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us