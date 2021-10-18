Washington State University

Report: Washington State Head Coach Nick Rolovich Fired Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

The second-year coach refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine after it was mandated for all state employees

Nick Rolovich reportedly was fired as head coach of the Washington State football team after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, a requirement for all state employees.

Rolovich sought a religious exemption to forgo state and university policies which required all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18 if they wanted to remain employed.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The second-year coach was unsure of his future with the team after the Cougars 34-31 victory over Stanford on Saturday, stating he was waiting for an email on the status of his exemption request.

Rolovich was hired by Washington State in Jan 2020 after spending four seasons as the head coach at Hawaii.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

hs football 5 hours ago

Denton Guyer Drops Out of Texas Prep Top 10 After 1st Loss

college basketball 6 hours ago

Texas, Baylor Among Top 10 in Preseason AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll

He led the Cougars to three straight wins after starting the 2021 season 1-3.

In addition to Rolovich, a number of Washington State assistant coaches were reportedly also terminated. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will take over as the team's interim coach, according to ESPN.

This article tagged under:

Washington State Universitycovid-19 vaccineNick Rolovich
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us