Could another wave of realignment be in the cards?
That may be the case, according to a report by The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman. The report states that Texas and Oklahoma both reached out to the Southeastern Conference about joining the 14-team league, largely regarded as college football’s best conference.
Zwerneman reported “an announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league,” according to a source, who was labeled as “a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation.”
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
Read the full story from the Dallas Morning News here.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News