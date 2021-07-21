DallasNews.com

Report: Texas and Oklahoma Have Reached Out to SEC About Potentially Joining the Conference

By Scott Bell - The Dallas Morning News

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Could another wave of realignment be in the cards?

That may be the case, according to a report by The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman. The report states that Texas and Oklahoma both reached out to the Southeastern Conference about joining the 14-team league, largely regarded as college football’s best conference.

Zwerneman reported “an announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league,” according to a source, who was labeled as “a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation.”

Read the full story from the Dallas Morning News here.

