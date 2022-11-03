Report: Texans hanging onto Brandin Cooks despite TNF absence originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Houston Texans decided to hang onto Brandin Cooks, but the speedy wide receiver reportedly will not be on the field for the team’s first game following the NFL trade deadline.
Cooks will miss Houston’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles after not practicing on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Cooks was among the top wide receivers that came up as a potential target ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline and reportedly had a couple of NFC suitors in the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.
Houston ultimately kept him, leading to a cryptic post-deadline tweet from Cooks:
Despite the Thursday absence, Cooks is expected to remain on Houston’s roster. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the team will try to reconnect with Cooks following the game against the Eagles, while Jordan Schultz reported that Cooks will not be released.
Cooks is accustomed to being on the move. The wide receiver has played for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Rams and now the Texans. He was traded to each of those last three destinations, bringing him one trade short of Eric Dickerson’s all-time NFL record for a player.
In April, Cooks signed a two-year, $39.6 million extension that will keep him under team control through 2024.
For the season, he has 32 catches for 354 receiving yards and one touchdown.