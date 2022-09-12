Pittsburgh Steelers

Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt Out ‘6 Weeks Or So' With Pec Injury

Watt reportedly won't need surgery after suffering the pectoral injury in Week 1

By Max Molski and Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly received some positive news on Monday.

One day after suffering a pectoral injury in the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ Week 1 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the “belief” is that Watt won’t need surgery. He is still gathering more information though, Rapoport said.

If the current belief proves true, Watt is expected to miss "six weeks or so" after it was initially feared that he would miss the entire season.

Watt is coming off a sensational year in which he tied the NFL’s single-season sack record. He didn’t miss a beat to start 2022, picking up six tackles, a sack and an interception against the Bengals before his day came to an end.

Watt, who signed a four-year, $112 million extension ahead of the 2021 NFL season, is the second-highest-paid defensive player in football behind Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Next up for the Steelers is their home opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday. If Rapoport’s injury timeline is accurate, Watt could return around Week 7 when Pittsburgh visits the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

This article tagged under:

Pittsburgh SteelersNFLTJ Watt
