Report: Seahawks' Jamal Adams to miss rest of 2022 due to torn quad

The Seattle Seahawks were dealt a major blow following their Week 1 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Safety Jamal Adams reportedly will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn quad tendon in Monday night’s game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Sources: #Seahawks star S Jamal Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon suffered against the #Broncos, his 2022 over as he’s headed to IR. Adams is still talking to doctors about the timing of the procedure, as well as who performs it. pic.twitter.com/z6b7K8iCZx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

Adams hobbled off the field in the second quarter on Monday and carted to the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with what was initially called a knee injury.

The Seahawks acquired Adams in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets in 2020, sending a pair of first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald for Adams and a fourth-rounder. Adams had been named a first-team All-Pro in 2019 while earning his second straight Pro Bowl nod.

Adams was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in his first season with the Seahawks. The safety then held out of the following training camp before agreeing to a four-year, $70 million contract extension with the Seahawks that included $38 million guaranteed.

But injuries have held him back since his arrival in Seattle. He missed just two regular season games with the Jets across his first three NFL seasons, but he was off the field for nine games in his first two seasons with the Seahawks. He will now add 16 games to that total with his latest injury.

Rapoport reported that the Seahawks will sign cornerback Teez Tabor off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad to take Adams’ roster spot.

The 1-0 Seahawks will play their next game on the road against the 0-1 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.