Report: Pistons Trade Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers for Future First-Round Pick

Report: Pistons trade Jerami Grant to Trail Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

And the Woj bombs are underway.

The Detroit Pistons reportedly have dealt forward Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for a future first-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Detroit has traded Jerami Grant to Portland for 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

The trade also has some movement in this year’s NBA draft. Detroit swapped its second-round pick (No. 36 overall) for Portland’s second-rounder (No. 46 overall).

Portland reportedly will also send a 2025 second-round pick back to Detroit, which initially belonged to the Pistons in the first place. Detroit had originally sent that pick to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020 in a three-team deal that involved Luke Kennard and Bruce Brown.

The Trail Blazers will also send a 2026 second-round pick to Detroit. Portland has two second-rounders in 2026 – one that they own and one via the New Orleans Pelicans – so whichever pick is higher that year will be Detroit’s.

Detroit swaps 2022 second-round picks -- getting 36 for 46 -- with Portland, too. Denver gets a 2025 second-round pick back from Portland, and Portland sends the most favorable 2026 second-round pick between Portland and New Orleans to Detroit, sources said. https://t.co/c8M8TlEgoY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2022

Portland addressed a major hole on the roster by acquiring Grant. The 6-foot-8 forward can defend multiple positions and create his own shot, something the Trail Blazers don’t have much of beyond Damian Lillard and emerging youngster Anfernee Simons.

Grant averaged 22.3 points per game in his first season in the Motor City after signing a three-year deal worth $60 million with the Pistons in 2020. He had a down year last season, but the Pistons are looking to go younger and clear more cap space ahead of the draft on Thursday. Dealing Grant, 25, helps in both of those regards.

The Pistons will be picking fifth overall on Thursday after landing Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft. Portland is slated to pick two spots after at No. 7 overall.