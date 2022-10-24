Mike Evans

Report: NFL Reviewing Interaction Between Mike Evans, Officials

The referees appeared to ask for the wide receiver's signature

By Max Molski

Report: NFL reviewing interaction between Mike Evans, officials originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game has caught the NFL’s eye.

The league is reviewing an interaction between Evans and two game officials who appeared to ask for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver’s signature following Sunday’s contest in Carolina, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Check out the video of the exchange below: 

The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association states that game officials “shall not … ask players, coaches or any team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

World Series 29 mins ago

Mattress Mack Set for Historic Payout If Astros Win World Series

MLS 1 hour ago

10 Best Players Remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs

Side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter are the referees involved. Lambreth has been an NFL official since 2002 and has officiated 19 Bucs games in his career. Sutter joined the league in 2019 and has now worked six Bucs games.

Evans’ biggest moment on the field against the Panthers came in the opening minutes when he dropped a would-be touchdown from Tom Brady. The Bucs failed to score a touchdown and wound up losing 21-3.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Mike EvansNFLTampa Bay Buccaneers
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us