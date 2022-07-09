Report: NFL Free Agent Duane Brown Arrested on Gun Charges at Airport

Duane Brown reportedly was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday after he tried to bring a gun in his luggage through security.

The arrest reportedly happened around 2 p.m. local time and the firearm was unloaded in his bag. He was booked for possession of a concealed firearm.

TMZ first reported the news, along with video of Brown being escorted out of the airport and into the back of a Los Angeles Police Department car.

Brown, 36, is currently a free agent after playing left tackle for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021. In his 14 NFL seasons with the Seahawks and Houston Texans, Brown has made five Pro-Bowl appearances -- including last season. He was First-Team All-Pro in 2012 and Second-Team All-Pro in 2011 and 2018.