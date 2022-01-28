Report: New York Giants Hiring Brian Daboll as New Head Coach

Report: Giants hiring Brian Daboll as new head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The New York Giants reportedly have a new head coach.

The organization is bringing in Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Giants hiring former Bills’ OC Brian Daboll as their next head coach, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2022

This will be Daboll’s first NFL head coaching role. He has spent the last four years in Buffalo, working with Josh Allen and helping create one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

Now, Daboll will be coaching Daniel Jones, who is onto his third head coach in New York since being drafted in 2019.

