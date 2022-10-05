Report: NCAA Division I Council Approves Women's Basketball NIT-Level Tournament

The NCAA Division I Council reportedly approved an NIT-type tournament for women’s basketball, following Wednesday’s reintroduction of NCAA-sanctioned summer basketball academies for high school boys. It would act as a secondary postseason tournament and the target date is set for March 2024.

Additionally, the council approved of the creation of a girls high school basketball academy event, which would be the first of its kind.

In order for the tournament to proceed, the NCAA Board of Directors has to approve the spending that coincides with the tournament. The board will meet in Indianapolis on Oct. 25 to discuss these matters.

These types of academies, which began in the summer of 2019, are controversial to the college basketball community because NCAA coaches claim it is an unnecessary addition to the recruiting calendar. Usually, high-end prospects are not drawn.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

However, the NCAA has decided that these academies are an important part of the program. Therefore, in 2023, the academies will return (after being halted from COVID-19), but this time there will only be one for boys, rather than four, and one for girls.

Another matter being discussed is the potential of having college teams play made-for-TV exhibition games in the summer months. This would include two or three unofficial games to provide NIL opportunities for players before the season begins.

"The commissioners talked about needing to have something more meaningful," a commissioner told CBS Sports. "College basketball needs to create something more meaningful in the summer."

Evidence was portrayed when SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke about how successful Kentucky’s 2022 trip to the Bahamas was, which was televised.

NCAA higher-ups are in agreement with the idea, but there is a sense of urgency to get this approved so that it can be in motion for the summer of 2024, a source told CBS Sports.