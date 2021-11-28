Marcus Semien

Report: Marcus Semien, Rangers Agree to Seven-Year Contract

The infielder reportedly inked a seven-year, $175 million deal

By Taylor Wirth

Report: Semien returning to AL West, agrees to Rangers deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

A familiar face is returning to the AL West. 

Former A's shortstop Marcus Semien reportedly is signing a massive seven-year contract with the Texas Rangers, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Sunday afternoon, citing sources. 

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the contract to be worth $175 million. 

Semien played for the A's for six seasons from 2015 to 2020, with his best season coming in 2019 where he hit .285/.369/.522 with 33 home runs and 92 RBIs, finishing third in AL MVP award voting. 

In 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, Semien put together another MVP-caliber campaign, hitting .265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs and 102 RBIs, finishing third in AL MVP award voting for the second time in three seasons. 

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL Sep 8

NFL Schedule Week 12: Game Times, How to Watch on TV and More

NFL Sep 10

All NFL Final Scores For Week 12 of 2021 Games

There was speculation that Semien could return to the Bay Area as a potential free-agent target for the San Francisco Giants, but ultimately he chose the Rangers. 

The A's faced off against Semien and the Blue Jays seven times this past season and should expect to see a lot more of their former teammate in 2022. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Marcus SemienTexas RangersMLBToronto Blue JaysOakland A's
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us