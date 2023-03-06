Los Angeles Rams

Report: Rams Give Allen Robinson Permission to Seek Trade

Robinson could be on his way out after joining the Rams last offseason

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Rams give Allen Robinson permission to seek trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Allen Robinson appears on his way to a third team in three seasons.

The former Chicago Bears standout has received permission from the Los Angeles Rams to seek a trade, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. 

After spending the last four years with the Chicago Bears, Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams last offseason. Pelissero reported that the Rams are willing to pay a portion of the $15.25 million in guaranteed salary as part of Robinson’s contract. Robinson has no guaranteed money on his deal in 2024.

Robinson was brought in to replace Odell Beckham Jr. in the Rams’ receiving corps last season, but it didn’t pan out. He caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns across 10 games before landing on injured reserve in November. After combining for 200 catches in 2019 and 2020, he has hauled in just 71 receptions over the last two years.

Robinson is one of several Rams veterans expected to be on the move this year. The team already released Bobby Wagner, Jalen Ramsey has become a coveted trade target and Leonard Floyd reportedly will be released if no trade partner is found for a potential swap.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles RamsNFL
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us