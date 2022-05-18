James Bradberry

Report: James Bradberry Agrees to Deal With Eagles 

James Bradberry reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Julia Elbaba

Report: James Bradberry agrees to deal with Eagles  originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry reportedly is joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bradberry, who played a year with the New York Giants last season, agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million, Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, the 28-year-old was released from the Giants' organization when the team did not find a trade partner. He had a career-high four interceptions last season.

Bradberry, who accepted a three-year deal with the Giants in 2020 for $45 million, carried a $21.9 million salary-cap charge for 2022.

Bradberry played with the Carolina Panthers from 2016 to 2019. He was selected in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

James BradberryNFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us