Report: Dolphins acquire Jalen Ramsey in trade with Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jalen Ramsey is taking his talents to South Beach.

The Miami Dolphins reportedly acquired the star cornerback in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, sending back a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and tight end Hunter Long.

Trade is now agreed to, per sources:



🏈Dolphins get Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey.



🏈Rams get 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and TE Hunter Long.



Trade will be processed Wednesday, when league year begins. pic.twitter.com/0KJIeoS6fj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2023

After adding Ramsey, the Dolphins have now made three blockbuster deals in the past 12 months -- first for Tyreek Hill last March, then for Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline and now for the six-time Pro Bowl corner.

Ramsey, 28, has been named First-Team All-Pro three times since being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5 overall in 2016. He was traded to the Rams in 2019 for two first-rounder picks and a fourth-rounder.

In 2020, Ramsey signed a five-year, $105 million extension with the Rams and eventually helped them win Super Bowl LVI the following season. But with Los Angeles in the midst of a total rebuild, it made little sense to keep a high-priced cornerback on the roster. Miami acquires Ramsey with three years remaining on his contract.

Since being drafted, Ramsey has 19 career interceptions. Over that same time period, his new teammate Xavien Howard has 28 -- most among all players. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio now has a pair of star cornerbacks to work with.

Last season, the Dolphins finished 9-8 and lost in the wild card round to the Buffalo Bills. It was a successful first season under head coach Mike McDaniel, but their future prospects will come down to Tua Tagovailoa's health. The young quarterback suffered multiple injuries and concussions in 2022, though the team did commit to him by exercising his fifth-year option this week.

For now, it's all sunshine in Florida as the Dolphins added another star to an already-exciting roster.