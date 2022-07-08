Report: Damian Lillard Signs Two-Year, $122 Million Extension With Blazers

Report: Lillard signs two-year, $122 million extension with Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Damian Lillard isn’t running from the grind, and he most certainly isn’t running from the bag.

The six-time All-Star signed to a two-year, $122 million contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The extension will keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season. Marks reported that the final season of the deal includes a player option for Lillard.

Lillard is coming off the first season of a supermax extension he signed with Portland back in 2019. He is on track to earn over $42 million in 2022-23, over $45 million in 2023-24 and over $48 million in 2024-25 before collecting an annual average of over $60 million in 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Portland drafted Lillard with the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and he has spent his entire career with the organization. Lillard helped lead the team to eight straight playoff berths from 2014 through 2021, including a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2019.

An abdominal injury limited Lillard to just 29 games last season. The team threw the rest of the season away and landed the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, which they used on Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe.

Lillard’s extension adds to a busy offseason for the Blazers. Along with the draft, the team traded for Pistons forward Jerami Grant in June and handed rising guard Anfernee Simons a four-year, $100 million extension shortly after free agency opened.

With Lillard back in the mix – and a whole lot of money in his pocket – the Blazers are poised to make a run at another postseason appearance next season.