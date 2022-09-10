NFL

Report: Colts, Quenton Nelson Agree to Record-Breaking $80 Million Extension

Nelson is set to make $20 million a season over the next four years

By Sanjesh Singh

Report: Colts, Quenton Nelson agree to record-breaking $80 million extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Quenton Nelson has just made history.

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly inked the 26-year-old guard to a four-year extension worth a total of $80 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That makes Nelson the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The deal also gives Nelson $60 million guaranteed. 

Prior to Nelson’s deal, Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff held the top spot as he’s set to make $16.5 million this year. The two highest-paid guards after Scherff include Cleveland Browns’ Joel Bitonio and Kansas City Chiefs’ Joe Thuney. Each is set to make $16 million in 2022. 

Out of Notre Dame, Nelson has certainly lived up to expectations after being drafted sixth overall by Indianapolis in 2018. Not only has his availability been exceptional – he’s played 61 out of 65 career games, including three straight seasons without a missed game — but his blocking is top notch as well. 

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Cowboys 24 mins ago

Cowboys Fans Rally in Preparation for Sunday Night Football

Texas Rangers 28 mins ago

Blue Jays Score Early and Often in 11-7 Victory Over Rangers

Since his debut in 2018, he’s allowed just four sacks, with none in his sophomore campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. Matt Ryan, who will be in the fold for the first time as a Colt, will feel extra safe with Nelson as one of his security blankets protecting the pocket.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLIndianapolis Colts
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us