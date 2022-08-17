Report: College Football Playoff Board Discusses Moving Sport From NCAA

Between conference realignment, frequent player movement and NIL deals, college football has undergone significant changes in the past few years. It appears that this could only be the beginning, though.

The College Football Playoff (CFP) board held a virtual meeting on Monday to begin discussing the possibility of restructuring how college football is governed, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

According to Thamel, the idea discussed was that major college football would be run by a governing body outside of the NCAA.

There was no specific governing body discussed, but one option would be the CFP taking over control. The CFB board, which consists of 11 college presidents and chancellors, currently oversees the postseason playoff and other marquee bowl games.

While the conversation is significant, Thamel mentioned that this is just the first step of the discussion process and that nothing is imminent.

Stay tuned, because more changes could be coming to college football.