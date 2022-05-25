NFL Rumors: Ex-49ers QB Colin Kaepernick to Work Out for Raiders

Report: Ex-49ers QB Kaepernick to work out for Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Colin Kaepernick is scheduled to work out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing league sources.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not played in an NFL game since 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the playing of the national anthem in protest against racial injustice. His last visit with an NFL team came with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, though the organization passed on signing him.

The NFL arranged a private workout for Kaepernick in November 2019, but that turned into an open workout at a Georgia high school. He also threw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan’s spring game after receiving an invitation from Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines head coach who also coached Kaepernick with the 49ers.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has vocalized his support for Kaepernick, even sharing his thoughts with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole on an episode of “Race in America: A Candid Conversation” in April:

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” he said. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Now, new Las Vegas GM Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels are reportedly going to give Kaepernick an opportunity.

Starter Derek Carr, former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham and free agent pickup Nick Mullens are currently the top three quarterbacks on the Raiders’ depth chart.

Kaepernick, 34, has a 28-30 record with a 59.8% completion percentage, 12,271 passing yards, 72 passing touchdowns, 13 rushing touchdowns and 30 interceptions for his career.