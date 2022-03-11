MLB

Report: Clayton Kershaw Returning to Dodgers on One-Year Deal

Kershaw went 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA last season

By Eric Mullin

Clayton Kershaw is staying in Los Angeles.

Kershaw agreed to a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Friday pending a physical, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The deal is worth $17 million plus incentives, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Kershaw's previous contract, which he inked in 2018, was for three years and $93 million.

Kershaw, who turns 34 on March 19, has spent his entire 14-year career with the Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star went 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA over 22 starts last season.

An elbow injury sidelined Kershaw for the 2021 postseason as the Dodgers fell to the eventual-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. Kershaw told The Athletic's Andy McCullough on Friday that he is now healthy.

Kershaw was one of several big-name Dodgers free agents this offseason. Max Scherzer and Corey Seager both departed L.A., for the New York Mets and Texas Rangers respectively, while Kenley Jansen still remains unsigned.

In addition to Kershaw, the Dodgers have been able to retain Justin Turner and Chris Taylor thus far.

