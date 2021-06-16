NBA

Report: Chris Paul Out Indefinitely, in COVID-19 Protocols

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

Report: Chris Paul Out Indefinitely, in COVID-19 Protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Chris Paul has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, putting his availability for next week's Western Conference Finals in jeopardy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It is not known whether Paul has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Players who are fully vaccinated -- meaning it's been at least two weeks since their last dose -- are able to return from protocols earlier if they do not show symptoms.

Paul and the Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in their second-round playoff series and are awaiting the winner of the Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers series. The Jazz and Clippers are tied at two games apiece going into Wednesday's Game 5, allowing more time for Paul to potentially be cleared before the Western Conference Finals begin.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Coca-Cola 1 hour ago

Cristiano Ronaldo Snub Wipes $4 Billion Off Coca-Cola's Market Value

Texas Rangers 6 hours ago

Altuve Hits Grand Slam in 10th, Astros Rally Past Rangers

Paul’s only trip to the conference finals was with the Houston Rockets in 2018 when they lost to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAbasketballChris Paul
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us