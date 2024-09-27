Following a disappointing 2024 season that saw the club narrowly miss out on a postseason berth, the Chicago Sky have fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after less than a year as the club's head coach, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report citing sources.

Weatherspoon, who played in the WNBA from 1997-2004, was hired as the team's head coach in October 2023 after a three-season tenure as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite missing out on the playoffs by a small margin, the Sky finished 2024 with a 13-27 record, a step back from the team's 18 wins in 2023 despite the addition of Angel Reese, who set the WNBA single-season rebounding record in her rookie year.

The Sky were coached under James Wade to begin the 2023 season, though he resigned in July 2023 to take a position as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Sky finished 2023 under interim head coach Emre Vatansever, with the team going 11-13 under his direction.