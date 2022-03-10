NFL

Report: Bears Trade Khalil Mack to Chargers

The Bears reportedly will receive two draft picks in return

By Alex Shapiro

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Report: Bears set to trade Khalil Mack to Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles has made his first blockbuster move as Bears GM. According to multiple reports, he’s agreed to trade superstar pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In return, the Bears will receive a second-round draft pick and a sixth-round draft pick, per the reports.

Mack has been the most impactful player on the Bears defense since 2018, when former G.M. Ryan Pace traded away two first-round picks, a third and a sixth to bring him to Chicago.

In four seasons with the Bears, Mack racked up 36 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

He was off to a fast start in 2021 with six sacks in seven games, but a foot injury cut his season short.

Now the Bears will turn to Robert Quinn, who just set the Bears single-season franchise record for sacks, and Trevis Gipson to generate quarterback pressure.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Big 12 2 hours ago

TCU Rallies From 20 Down to Beat No. 22 Texas in Big 12 Tourney

MLB 4 hours ago

MLB, MLBPA Come to Agreement, Ending Lockout

They will also look to continue to stockpile draft picks, as they will not have a first-round pick in 2022 because of last year's Justin Fields trade.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLChicago BearsKhalil Mack
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us