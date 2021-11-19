Khalil Mack

Report: Bears' Khalil Mack Out for Season

Khalil Mack had gotten out to a great start to the season before getting hurt, with six sacks in seven games.

By Alex Shapiro

Report: Khalil Mack out for season, will have foot surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

In a season filled with impactful injuries, the Bears have reportedly been dealt their biggest blow to date. According to Ian Rapoport, the team will place Khalil Mack on IR to have season-ending foot surgery.

Mack had missed the two previous games with the injury, but the team was hopeful that by sitting those two games, plus resting through the bye week, he’d be good to go for the back half of the season.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Texas Rangers 10 seconds ago

Texas Rangers Manager Woodward Gets Extension to 2023

Luke Combs 27 mins ago

Country Singer Luke Combs to Play Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime, Kick-Off Red Kettle Campaign

Mack had gotten out to a great start to the season before getting hurt, with six sacks in seven games. He and Robert Quinn were also working well together to generate the best pass rush in the league.

Now the Bears will lean on Quinn, Trevis Gipson and new addition Bruce Irvin to get after the quarterback from the edge.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Khalil MackChicago BearsKhalil Mack surgery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us