Report: After Refusing Pay Cut, DeMarcus Lawrence's Future with Cowboys in Doubt

The Dallas Morning News is reporting the Dallas Cowboys and star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence might be nearing a split.

The report states Lawrence, who is scheduled to make about $19 million in 2022, was asked by the team to take a pay cut. He refused, which leaves his future with the Cowboys very much in doubt.

This comes after the Cowboys are already reportedly expected to release star wide receiver Amari Cooper and his $20 million salary in the near future.

Lawrence played in only seven games in 2021 because of a broken foot. When he was on the field, he was productive and is widely considered by other Cowboys players to be a defensive leader in the team’s locker room.

It is the latest in what could be a handful of cost-cutting moves by the Cowboys front office after they entered the offseason an estimated $21 million over the NFL salary cap.