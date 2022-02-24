Report: 2022 UEFA Champions League Final to Be Removed From Russia

Report: UEFA Champions League final to be removed from Russia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final reportedly will be moved out of Russia amid its attacks on Ukraine.

ESPN, the Associated Press and Sky Sports all reported the decision, which is expected to be confirmed Friday at an UEFA executive committee meeting.

The men's soccer game was originally set to be played on May 28 at Saint Petersburg's Gazprom Arena. Russia was originally set to host the game in 2021 before it was pushed to 2022 due to COVID-19.

“UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine,” the governing body said in a statement. “We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people.”

There is no word yet on a potential replacement venue for the game.