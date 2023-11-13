Reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers to host Chicago Cubs for 2024 MLB Opening Night

The World Series champions Texas Rangers will host the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. from Globe Life Field in Arlington for the season's opening night.

The home opener will be exclusively televised on ESPN. It marks the start of ESPN's 35th season of Major League Baseball coverage.

MLB Opening Night will also be available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

After more than five decades since moving to Arlington in 1972, the Texas Rangers won their first World Series championship in 5 games this year.

Texas made the World Series in consecutive years in 2010 and 2011, but just couldn't get the job done. The Rangers in 2011 were one strike away (twice) from beating the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 6 but went on to lose that and Game 7.

This time, despite not having star outfielder Adolis Garcia for Games 4 and 5 due to injury, they flipped the script.

Manager Bruce Bochy won his fourth World Series title, the first three coming with the even-year San Francisco Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He's the fourth manager in history with four titles under his belt. This was his first with Texas in his first season with the team.