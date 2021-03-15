Regular Season Conference Champs Baylor, Texas A&M Earn 2-Seeds in NCAA Women's Tournament

With no NCAA tournament played last season because of the coronavirus, Baylor is still the defending champion. Coach Kim Mulkey's team won the 2020-21 Big 12 regular season and conference tournaments and enters the tournament as a two-seed.

The Bears lead five Big 12 teams selected to the field. Texas A&M, out of the Southeastern Conference, also qualified as a two-seed.

The NCAA women's basketball tournament will take place entirely in San Antonio in an effort to limit travel due to the pandemic.

The Aggies won the SEC regular season conference title and play Troy Monday night in the Mercado Region. Baylor is the second seed in the River Walk Region and plays Jackson State Sunday afternoon.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The other four Big 12 schools that earned at-large bids to the tournament Monday night were Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are the four seed in the Hemisfair Region and play Lehigh Sunday; Texas is the six seed in the same region and plays Bradley Monday night. Iowa State is the seven seed in the Mercado Region and plays Michigan State in the first round.

Oklahoma State is the eighth seed in the Alamo Region and will take on Wake Forest in the first round on Sunday.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.