‘Redeem Team’ trailer highlights Team USA’s rise at 2008 Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It was just a few weeks ago that the streaming giant Netflix announced that NBA superstars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade would be joining forces to executive producers and star in a documentary that will celebrate the 2008 Olympics U.S Men's Basketball team, affectionately known as the "Redeem Team."

Now, an official trailer has been released on Tuesday, which features interviews with James, Wade, Carmelo Anthony and even includes footage of the late Kobe Bryant.

The Redeem Team (led by Kobe Bryant @KingJames @DwyaneWade & @carmeloanthony) is the untold story of the 2008 US Men’s Olympic basketball team who had everything to lose — and everything to prove.



The Redeem Team premieres October 7 pic.twitter.com/6YPv9pihkn — Netflix (@netflix) September 13, 2022

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The trailer also shows an interview with Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski who captained Team USA alongside Bryant. The team was able to regain their Olympic title in Beijing after failing to bring home gold for the first time since the “Dream Team” of Barcelona 1992.

The documentary features never-seen-before basketball footage from the Olympic archives, and shows behind-the-scenes material from NBA Entertainment.

"The Redeem Team" is the first collaborative feature between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Netflix and is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, Oct. 7.