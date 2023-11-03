World Series Championship parade and closing ceremony look toward next season

A closing ceremony for the Texas Rangers World Series Championship parade gave fans more reason to look ahead to next season.

There were speeches from team executives, players and team manager Bruce Bochy.

Confetti showered the World Series champions on Friday afternoon.

Many fans were only able to see it from giant TV screens set up for the event.

The Arlington Fire Department estimated the total parade crowd was more than 500,000 people.

As the two-mile championship parade around Globe Life Field ended, many of the parade fans swarmed into the North Plaza where other fans had been waiting for hours to see the closing ceremony.

Players thanked the fans for their support.

“You bring that energy to everybody on this stage. We’re going to keep working for you. Thank you, thank you,” Rangers second-baseman Marcus Semien said.

Rangers majority owner Ray Davis recalled the 2010 and 2011 World Series, both of which the team lost, when he’d just gotten involved.

“I thought this is easy. We’re going to be here every year. How little did I know at the time,” Davis said.

Other executives thanked Davis for making the commitment that helped achieve victory this season.

New General Manager Chris Young, once a Rangers player himself, recalled the ups and downs of this campaign on the road to a championship after losing seasons that fans remember well.

Manager Bruce Bochy, who Young coaxed out of retirement, had words that are music to the ears of fans who want to see this team stay together.

“The last 36 hours I’ve been asked does this get old? It doesn’t get old. Trust me, no,” Bochy said.

With all players healthy it could be another tremendous Texas Rangers season in 2024.