World Series

With storms in the forecast, roof closed for Game 1 of the World Series

AP Photo, Julio Cortez

The Globe Life Field roof will be closed for Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Major League Baseball announced the decision about 5 1/2 hours before the opener Friday night. The forecast called for temperatures in the low 70s with a chance of thunderstorms.

For the neutral-site 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, the Globe Life roof was open for Games 1, 2 and 4, and closed for Games 3, 5 and 6.

Arizona's Chase Field in Phoenix also has a retractable roof, leading to the possibility of the first all-indoor World Series.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

While the home team controls the roof decision during the regular season, MLB makes the call during the postseason.

Texas played 11 games with the roof open during the 2023 regular season, the last on May 21. The season opener against Philadelphia on March 30 began with the roof open. But rain began during the third inning and the roof was closed during the top of the fourth.

The roof was closed for three of the Rangers' four previous postseason games this year, the exception for a 10-3 loss to Houston in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series.

Globe Life Field opened in 2020. There were six regular-season games with the roof open that season and 13 neutral-site postseason games with the roof open.

There were 11 games with the roof open in 2021 and 16 in 2022.

2023 WORLD SERIES

World Series Oct 24

How to watch the Texas Rangers vs. Diamondbacks in 2023 World Series

Texas Rangers Oct 12

Rangers fans share their team spirit

RANGERS FAN PHOTOS

Texas Rangers Oct 25

Rangers Fans Photos: Sandra and Dakota

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 25

Rangers Fans Photos: Wendy and Lucas

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 24

Rangers Fan Photos: Cross family; Brodie, Bryant, & Shelby

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

World SeriesArlingtonTexas Rangersglobe life fieldArizona Diamondbacks
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us