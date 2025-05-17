Walker's 3-run homer leads Astros past Rangers, ends win streak

Christian Walker hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run seventh inning for the Houston Astros on Friday night in their 6-3 win over Texas that ended the Rangers' six-game winning streak.

Walker's 410-foot blast to left-center immediately followed Isaac Paredes' two-run single that put Houston ahead 3-2. Walker was mired in a 0-for-16 slump before a single in the first inning, and also had a walk.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lance McCullers allowed two unearned runs over four innings in only his third start for Houston since the 2022 World Series. Shawn Dubin, Kaleb Ort (1-0), Bryan King, Bryan Abreu each then pitched a perfect inning before closer Josh Hader, in a non-save situation, allowed a solo homer to Josh Jung in the ninth.

Shawn Armstrong (1-1), the second of three Texas relievers, allowed the homer to Walker and didn't record an out against the four batters he faced.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Jonah Heim had a two-run single with two outs in the Rangers second. That came three batters after shortstop Jeremy Peña was charged with an error when he failed to catch a throw from McCullers, who was trying to get the lead runner at second base after fielding a comebacker.