Tommy Pham hit a pinch-hit grand slam in his first game back with the Cardinals and St. Louis beat the Texas Rangers 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Pham’s blast off reliver Cody Bradford capped a five-run fifth. It was his first at-bat since being dealt to the Cardinals from the White Sox as part of a three-team trade on Monday. Pham began his career with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2006.

Pham’s second career grand slam, and his first since May 6, 2019, helped make a winner out of Lance Lynn, who gave up one run on three hits in five innings. Lynn (6-4) struck out three and walked one as the Cardinals won for the second time in their last three games.

Max Scherzer lasted just four innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked one.

It is the third start out of the last four that Scherzer (2-4) didn’t pitch past the fourth inning.

The Rangers lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Masyn Winn homered on Scherzer’s first pitch of the game into the left field bullpen. It was Winn’s second career leadoff homer. The last Cardinal to hit a home run on the first pitch of the game was Brendan Donovan against Toronto on April 2, 2023.

Wyatt Langford led off the second with a solo homer to tie the game at 1-all.

Brandon Crawford regained the lead for the Cardinals in the bottom of the second with an RBI double and Lars Nootbaar added to the lead with another RBI double in the third to make it 3-1.

Alec Burleson gave the Cardinals a three-run lead with an RBI single in the fifth before Pham’s grand slam blew the game open. It was the first pinch hit grand slam for the Cardinals since Albert Pujols hit one against the Rockies on Aug. 18, 2022.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rangers: 3B Josh Jung (right wrist fracture) played in his first game since April 1. … OF Evan Carter (lumbar sprain) suffered a setback in his rehab and is doubtful for the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

The Rangers will start LHP Andrew Heaney (4-10, 3.77 ERA) on Wednesday against the Cardinals and RHP Michael McGreevy, who will make his major league debut. Heaney is 0-2 with an 11.05 ERA in two career starts against St. Louis.