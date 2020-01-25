Tim McGraw to Headline TEX Gala Fundraiser at Globe Life Field

Grammy Award-winning country music superstar Tim McGraw will headline the inaugural TEX Gala at Globe Life Field this April.

The event, sponsored by the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, is expected to be one of the premier sports foundation fundraising events in Texas that will continue to benefit the community, especially children, the military and first responders and their families.

In a news release, the team said the gala "will feature appearances by the entire Texas Rangers team with a red-carpet arrival. Dinner and the concert will take place on the playing surface of Globe Life Field. A live auction will feature a number of fabulous trips and behind-the-scenes Rangers team experiences, and there will also be a silent auction with hundreds of unique items."

“One of the Texas Rangers major goals is being a committed community partner, and we have been honored to help so many individuals for more than 25 years,” said Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation Chairman and Rangers Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman. “With the opening of our MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex in 2017, we have been able to make a positive difference in the lives of thousands of youngsters.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 23 and highlighted by a concert with McGraw. Information on event sponsorships and table purchases can be found at texasrangers.com/texgala.