The Rangers executive whose behind-the-scenes work you see, but may not know

At Globe Life Park, a lot of behind-the-scenes work happens before the World Series's first pitch.

"I'm just trying to get done everything I need to so I can enjoy watching the game," Rangers Executive Vice President of Communications John Blake said. "We hope the fans really enjoy this experience because it really is very hard to win in baseball. It doesn't happen that often!"

This will be Blake's 6th World Series in his career and 3rd with the Texas Rangers. He's down on the field after the games, but you may not know his face.

"No," Blake said. "The only time they will see me sometimes is if we win a game, the game is over, I'll be running out on the field to try to grab guys for interviews."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Blake helps coral players for sports reporters and anchors to interview.

"I'm sure they saw quite a bit of me the other night in Houston when I'm trying to get everybody up on the stage for the ceremony," Blake said. "A couple of people told me, 'Oh, the trophy was over there sitting by itself and you went over and picked it up so nobody would take it,' so that's the only time hopefully people see me!"

Blake says the baseball season is long, starting with spring training in February.

'We had high expectations this year, but we're a team that hasn't had a winning record since 2016," Blake said. "This is what we do it for...and we just gotta enjoy the ride!"