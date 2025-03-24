Texas Rangers unveil new ballpark eats ahead of Opening Day

The Texas Rangers debuted their new menu options for fans Monday.

From the eye-popping Boomstick Burrito to new lobster dishes, fans will have several new options to try when the Rangers host the Boston Red Sox for Opening Day this Thursday.

“As soon as the season is over we start thinking for next year,” said Delaware North’s Globe Life Field executive chef Cris Vazquez.

Grabbing most of the attention is the new Boomstick Burrito.

It’s a massive tortilla stuffed with taco meat, rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo, with a price of $35.99.

Vazquez said taste and fan experience drive the menu’s Texas-sized fare.

“The whole idea behind this is to share items, share it with your friends and your family,” Vazquez said. “That’s why it’s been a great hit.”

Also new this year is a buffalo pulled pork sandwich and Cajun nachos.

Hurtado is offering their brisket-loaded baked potato, known as "Big Papa," and smoked wings.

A partnership with local restaurant Blue Mint Thai offers “Crazy Drunken Noodles” and “Golden Pouches.”

Globe Life Field is also debuting several lobster dishes, including a lobster roll, lobster mac and cheese, and lobster nachos.

It’s a nod to the Rangers’ Opening Day opponent.

Globe Life Field will open the parking lots at 10 a.m. Thursday for tailgaters, and the stadium gates will open at noon.

The first pitch is at 3:05 p.m.