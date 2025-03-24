Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers unveil new ballpark eats ahead of Opening Day

Globe Life Field adds lobster, burritos and more for fans this season

By Katy Blakey

The Texas Rangers debuted their new menu options for fans Monday.

From the eye-popping Boomstick Burrito to new lobster dishes, fans will have several new options to try when the Rangers host the Boston Red Sox for Opening Day this Thursday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“As soon as the season is over we start thinking for next year,” said Delaware North’s Globe Life Field executive chef Cris Vazquez.

Grabbing most of the attention is the new Boomstick Burrito.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It’s a massive tortilla stuffed with taco meat, rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo, with a price of $35.99.

Vazquez said taste and fan experience drive the menu’s Texas-sized fare.

“The whole idea behind this is to share items, share it with your friends and your family,” Vazquez said. “That’s why it’s been a great hit.”

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Mar 19

All-Star Marcus Semien hopes to lead the way to next championship for Rangers

Texas Rangers Mar 19

Rangers sign veteran lefty Patrick Corbin to shore up injury-thinned starting rotation

Also new this year is a buffalo pulled pork sandwich and Cajun nachos.

Hurtado is offering their brisket-loaded baked potato, known as "Big Papa," and smoked wings.

A partnership with local restaurant Blue Mint Thai offers “Crazy Drunken Noodles” and “Golden Pouches.”

Globe Life Field is also debuting several lobster dishes, including a lobster roll, lobster mac and cheese, and lobster nachos.

It’s a nod to the Rangers’ Opening Day opponent.

Globe Life Field will open the parking lots at 10 a.m. Thursday for tailgaters, and the stadium gates will open at noon.

The first pitch is at 3:05 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Texas Rangers
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us