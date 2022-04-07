Texas Rangers, Trade The Chain Ink Landmark Sponsorship Deal Paid Entirely In Cryptocurrency

The Texas Rangers Baseball Club announced Wednesday an agreement with global trading community, Trade The Chain, to become the cryptocurrency partner of the Texas Rangers.

Trade The Chain will pay out the entirety of its sponsorship agreement in a basket of crypto assets that includes Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The deal is believed to be the first Major League Baseball partnership paid entirely in cryptocurrency.

"Trade The Chain's mission to make cryptocurrency accessible to anyone makes them an excellent partner for our club as we begin a new journey in the digital finance space," said Neil Leibman, Texas Rangers president, business operations, and chief operating officer.

"Receiving the first portion of Bitcoin and Ethereum was a truly momentous occasion for our partnerships and finance departments, and the entire Rangers front office. We are thrilled to announce Trade The Chain as the proud cryptocurrency partner of the Texas Rangers and look forward to seeing this partnership grow."

"A Major League Baseball team accepting Bitcoin and ETH as payment for a partnership is a watershed moment for cryptocurrencies," said Trade The Chain co-founder Alex Mascioli. "The Rangers have embraced our nascent industry from the onset, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with them."

The interactive community provided by Trade The Chain uses actionable sentiment indicators, real-time development alerts, and a price prediction algorithm to make cryptocurrency accessible to anyone, regardless of skill level, background, location, or experience.