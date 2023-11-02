World Series

WATCH LIVE: Texas Rangers arrive home from World Series

World Series Victory Parade to be held Friday in Arlington's Entertainment District near Globe Life Field

By Frank Heinz

The Texas Rangers were welcomed home from Phoenix Thursday afternoon just hours after winning the World Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rangers won the series 4-1 Wednesday, winning the first game at home in extra innings before taking three on the road in Phoenix.

The team charter arrived at Love Field at about 4:15 p.m. and was greeted first by a Shower of Affection from two airport fire trucks.

There is no public celebration planned at the airport and the players are not expected to address the media or any fans that are present to welcome them home.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

A World Series Victory Parade is planned for 12:15 p.m. Friday in Arlington. Fans from across North Texas are invited to participate in the free event. Details about the parade can be found here.

2023 WORLD SERIES

World Series 18 hours ago

Texas Rangers World Series Victory Parade is Friday. Here’s what you need to know

World Series 9 hours ago

Here's your excuse note after Texas Rangers victory

World Series 19 hours ago

At long last, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions

World Series 18 hours ago

Corey Seager joins Hall of Fame company with 2023 World Series MVP award

World Series 17 hours ago

‘You inspired me’: Bruce Bochy hails Rangers’ players after World Series win

World Series 16 hours ago

Watch: Rangers celebrate World Series title with Creed singalong

RANGERS FAN PHOTOS

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 31

Rangers fan photos: Baby James and Texas Health Sports Medicine

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 31

Generations of Rangers Fans: Oct. 30, 2023

isee@nbcdfw.com Oct 30

Rangers fan photos: Elliott family, Ethan and Tristan

This article tagged under:

World SeriesTexas Rangers
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us