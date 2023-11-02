WATCH LIVE: Texas Rangers arrive home from World Series

The Texas Rangers were welcomed home from Phoenix Thursday afternoon just hours after winning the World Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rangers won the series 4-1 Wednesday, winning the first game at home in extra innings before taking three on the road in Phoenix.

The team charter arrived at Love Field at about 4:15 p.m. and was greeted first by a Shower of Affection from two airport fire trucks.

There is no public celebration planned at the airport and the players are not expected to address the media or any fans that are present to welcome them home.

A World Series Victory Parade is planned for 12:15 p.m. Friday in Arlington. Fans from across North Texas are invited to participate in the free event. Details about the parade can be found here.