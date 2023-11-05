Texas Rangers players sign autographs and take pictures with fans across DFW

The Texas Rangers fever remains contagious as the World Series Champs make their way around North Texas, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

Hundreds of fans waited in long lines on Saturday at the Academy Sports and Outdoors in Mesquite to get Corey Seager, the MVP of the World Series, autograph.

Josh Jung also signed autographs.

On Sunday, Adolis Garcia also made many fans happy by signing pictures at an Academy Sports and Outdoors in Arlington.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"We got our autograph from Adolis Garcia; we've been here since one in the morning," said one woman.

"I feel amazing, he's one of our favorite players," said Israel Almendariz who was with his young son. "We always scream for him every time he's at bat, it's amazing."

Major League Baseball rookie Evan Carter, who was promoted from the minor leagues about two months ago, said, like the fans, he too is enjoying this moment.

"It's the dream of every ball player, is to help win the World Series and experience that, so it's a dream come true," said Carter at a Dicks Sporting Goods in Euless.

Fans of all ages also waited long to get the World Series champ's autograph.

"It's been a ton of fun, this is a great experience for all of us that we're getting to have first World Series for Arlington," said Carter.