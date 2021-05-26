Texas Rangers Place David Dahl on 10-Day Injured List After Crash Into RF Wall

The Texas Rangers made three roster moves prior to Wednesday's game in Anaheim.

First, they moved OF David Dahl to the 10-day injured list with a left rib cage contusion. Outfielder Jason Martin was selected from Triple-A Round Rock and RHP Kohei Arihara was moved from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL.

The Rangers said Wednesday Dahl exited Tuesday night's game in Anaheim after colliding with the right-field wall on Jared Walsh's home run in the 2nd inning.

Dahl logged two at-bats following the injury before he eventually left in favor of a defensive replacement for the bottom of the 7th inning, the team said.

The 27-year-old outfielder has batted .208 with 4 home runs and 12 RBI in 42 games this season, his first with the Rangers.

Martin, 25, will be in uniform for Wednesday's series finale against the Angels, seeking his Texas debut. The Rangers said Martin "has spent the entirety of the 2021 season with Round Rock, posting a .302/.413/.755/1.167 slash line with 7 home runs and 16 RBI over 15 games. His 7 home runs currently rank as 2nd-most in the Triple-A West League. Martin played for the Express in last night's game at Tacoma, going 1-for-4 with a solo home run."

Arihara, the team said, was originally placed on the 10-day Injured List on May 9 and is now to undergo a procedure Thursday to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder. Arihara will resume a throwing program in several weeks and is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of 12 weeks.

The right-hander has gone 2-3 with a 6.59 ERA in seven starts with the Rangers this season.