Texas Rangers Open Globe Life Field to Full Capacity for Exhibitions Against the Brewers

For the first time, the Texas Rangers will play in front of fans at Globe Life Field this week.

The team will host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday and Tuesday in two exhibition games before opening the season on the road in Kansas City on Thursday. The Rangers will return home on Monday for the home opener against Toronto.

The team is allowing for full capacity at Globe Life Field (40,518 fans) during the exhibition games and during next week's home opener -- though fans will be required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

There is not a unified plan from Major League Baseball when it comes to seating capacity this season, it will be decided by each individual team. A lot of teams have worked with their local government and health departments to think of the best way to allow fans while keeping everyone safe.

The Rangers have gone down a different route compared to most of the other clubs by opening Globe Life Field 100% for these first three games.

The two exhibition games against the Brewers are on Monday at 7:05 p.m. and Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. Monday's home opener against the Blue Jays is at 3:05 p.m.

After the two exhibition games and their Opening Day game, Globe Life Field will revert back to social-distanced seating for their following games.

At this time tickets are available for the exhibition games and home opener. Anyone looking to purchase tickets or take a look at the Rangers schedule, click here.