Texas Rangers named 2023 Baseball America Organization of the Year

The Texas Rangers are the 2023 Baseball America Organization of the Year.

The online and print publication named the Texas Rangers the organization of the year on Thursday. It's the second time the Rangers have won the honor in the publication's 42-year history.

"When we select our Organization of the Year, MLB success does play a significant role,” said J.J. Cooper, Baseball America's editor-in-chief. “But we're not just picking the Rangers because they won the World Series. This is an award that looks at the totality of an organization's baseball operations. The Rangers have been adept at signing free agents who have made an impact, but they've also succeeded in adding talent in trades, and have had success in landing draftees like Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford. The Rangers have had success in winning at the major league level, but also in scouting and player development.”

The Rangers, of course, won the 2023 World Series on Nov. 1, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 and securing the club's first title in franchise history.

For the honor, Baseball America highlighted the team's turnaround from finishing more than 25 games under .500 in 2022 to winning it all in 2023. They also called attention to Chris Young's first full season as general manager and the leadership of legendary manager Bruce Bochy. Lastly, they looked at the club's farm system which ranked 10th overall in their midseason talent rankings.

