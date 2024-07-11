Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Marcus Semien replaces Jose Altuve as AL All-Star starting second baseman

Semien will start the All-Star Game for the third straight season

By The Associated Press

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Marcus Semien of the host Texas Rangers will replace Houston's Jose Altuve as the American League's starting second baseman for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Major League Baseball said Thursday that Altuve will rest his left hand, which has been sore since he was hit by a 94.3 mph slider from Minnesota's Josh Winder on July 5.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Minnesota infielder/outfielder Willi Castro will replace Altuve on the AL roster, becoming the 35th first-time All-Star.

Semien will start the All-Star Game for the third straight season. He finished second to Altuve in the final round of fan voting for starting berths and originally made this year's AL All-Star team as a reserve by finishing second to Altuve in voting among players, managers and coaches.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Texas right-hander Kirby Yates is on the AL pitching staff, giving the Rangers multiple All-Stars for the fifth straight season.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas Rangers
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us