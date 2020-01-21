Texas Rangers Host Free Globe Life Field ‘Peek at the Park’ Event Saturday

The Texas Rangers are inviting fans out to the new ballpark Saturday as part of the sponsored Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live!

The free event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will allow fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at the new Globe Life Field from a special viewing area on the outfield's main concourse. From there, fans can enjoy a "great sightline of the playing field, seating bowl and retractable roof areas."

The event is being held in place of the traditional Fan Fest due to ongoing construction at the park.

The viewing area will be accessible from Texas Rangers Plaza adjacent to Texas Live! There will be free parking in lots B and J.

The Rangers said the sponsored event will also include the following:

Autograph sessions with Rangers' players and coaches in PBR at Texas Live! between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Please see more information on the autograph procedures below.

Question and answer sessions with Rangers' executive and players at Troy's, located on the first floor of Texas Live! between 10:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez will be making a special appearance at Pudge's Pizza, which is located on the second floor of Texas Live!

Food and beverages will be on sale at the various Texas Live! locations.

Fans of all ages will be invited to take photos and share to their social accounts at the Photo Booth located near Guy Fieri's Taco Joint on the first floor of Texas Live!.

The Globe Life Field Sales Center, located in the former Hall of Fame space at Globe Life Park in Arlington, will be open, and fans can see a model of the new park as well as receive season ticket information for the inaugural year at Globe Life Field.

Fans can visit the Batter's Eye Club located in Vandergriff Plaza at Globe Life Park in Arlington for the Rangers Foundation's annual sale. Memorabilia, promotional items, media guides and more from the past 20 years are priced from $1 and up. Proceeds from this sale will benefit the Foundation's programming for youth baseball, youth health, youth education and youth in crisis. Fans can access the Foundation Sale through the Grand Slam Gift Shop on Randol Mill Road.

Comerica Peek at the Park attendees will receive an exclusive discount for the Grand Slam Gift Shop by bringing in their Comerica Peek at the Park guide. Fans can also shop authenticated items at the Rangers Authentics table located in the Arlington Backyard. Comerica Peek at the Park guides will be available at each entrance to Texas Live!

Players taking part in the autograph sessions will sign 225 per session. The list of players signing will be released Jan. 23 and will be subject to change. Fans hoping to score an autograph will have to get in line at the Arlington Backyard. From there, they'll be taken to the autograph location.

For more information, please call 972-RANGERS or visit texasrangers.com/peekatthepark.