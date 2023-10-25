World Series

Texas Rangers hold first practice leading up to World Series Game 1

The Texas Rangers will have the home-field advantage on Friday as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Texas Rangers had their first warm-up practice on Wednesday as they are two days away from making their first appearance in the World Series since 2011.

They'll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks from the National League with the starting pitch at 7:03 p.m. on Friday at Globe Life Field.

Nathan Eovaldi is expected to be the starting pitcher for Game 1.

"This is what you dream, this is what you sacrifice for, this is what you play for, to have the ability to play on the biggest stage in baseball and you have to savor it, be honored by it, it doesn't happen a lot, it's not easy to get here, so enjoy. That's what I try to take away from it," said Bruce Bochy the manager of the Texas Rangers.

"To be able to play in a World Series and win a World Series and have both happen, it's unbelievable, for that to happen in my career, it's unbelievable. Here I am again, get a chance to live out another dream. I definitely know what's at stake and definitely know how hard it's going to be," said Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer.

The last time they took on the Arizona Diamondbacks was in August. The Rangers lost that series. They also played back in May, each team winning one game.

Both teams in the World Series teams won their wildcard game in the 2023 postseason.

