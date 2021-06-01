Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Have Pledged Inclusivity, But Pride Game Remains Absent

The Rangers are the only team who haven’t celebrated event or scheduled a pride game since 2003

By Sam Blum, The Dallas Morning News

The baseball calendar in June is populated annually by game promotions to celebrate pride month and welcome the LGBTQ portion of an MLB team’s fan base.

They’ve been known by various titles over the years: “Gay Day,” “Out at the Ballpark,” or just simply “Pride Night.”

The Rangers are the only team that doesn’t have a pride game promotion of any kind. There’s no indication that they’re planning to have one in the near future, either.

Experts and advocates say there’s value in hosting a pride night — specifically in celebrating that portion of the fan base as a way to grow it and retain it — as well as highlighting other efforts.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

