Fubo, the sports-first live TV streaming platform, has announced an expansion of its Major League Baseball marketing partnerships with four teams, including the 2023 World Series Champions, Texas Rangers.

The marketing partnership will include Fubo in-stadium and digital branding, fan engagement opportunities, and a free trial for Rangers fans.

The streaming platform is also partnering with the Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, and Seattle Mariners.

Fubo officials said the streaming service is the leader in Major League Baseball coverage compared to any other streaming platform, and Rangers fans can watch their team all season long on Fubo via Bally Sports Southwest, MLB.TV, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, local broadcast networks, and national sports networks ESPN and FS1.

“Fubo has quickly become one of the leading sports-focused streaming services, and we look forward to our continued partnership for the 2024 season as Fubo provides Texas Rangers fans a top-tier option to stream games when they can’t make it to the ballpark,” said Chad Wynn, vice president of business partnerships, Texas Rangers.

