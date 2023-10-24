Texas Rangers fans remain on cloud 9 after team punches ticket to World Series

It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Texas Rangers fans this season, but clinching a spot in the 2023 World Series is what fans have dreamed of over the past decade.

"We've been to all the home games, we can't even describe how we feel," said Dominique Sims a fan who celebrated right after the game ended.

"Let's go Rangers. We're feeling amazing!" said Sandra Ortiz, a fan.

Monday night's epic game 7 win over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series had Rangers fans hustling to buy gear.

"It's been 12 years, check it out," said Rangers fan Bobby Castillo outside the team store at Globe Life Field.

"I got myself a brand new cap, a brand new t-shirt and a brand new experience with my daughters right here," said Lucas McMahon who celebrated his 34th birthday at the watch party at Globe Life Field on Monday night.

It was a moment he'll cherish for multiple reasons.

"First time in 2010 my pops and I were watching the game, first time we ever got to see Texas Rangers go to the World Series," explained McMahon.

His dad passed away 15 months ago, so the game 7 win to move on to the 2023 World Series had a deeper meaning.

"Sports is what we live for, I could feel him all night long he was basically right behind me cheering me on whispering in my ear saying, 'We got this!' Garcia came through and we both loved him and it's just been an amazing feeling," said McMahon.

The ride for Rangers fans continues as people now hunt for World Series tickets.

"We already looked at the prices so maybe that will be everybody's early Christmas present," said Castillo.

Tickets through third-party vendors are estimated to be in the thousands. Some standing-room-only tickets are about $450.

The last time the team was in the World Series was in back-to-back appearances in 2010 and 2011 but failed to clinch the title both times.