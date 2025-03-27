Texas Rangers fans pack Globe Life Field for Opening Day

A sea of red, white and blue, with scattered navy, filled the parking lots outside Globe Life Field hours before first pitch on opening day in Arlington.

Corey King and his wife Amy traveled more than 1,200 miles from Utah to be among the first fans inside when the gates opened at noon.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"This will be our first opening day," King said. "We've been here on the second game of the season, but I told her we had to experience opening day once."

King said that growing up in Utah, his love of the Rangers as kid might not have made sense to some observers, but he added he loved Nolan Ryan's pitching.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Growing up outdoors, around ranching, that's how I picked them."

Shortly before first pitch on Opening Day, longtime Texas Rangers public address announcer Chuck Morgan talks about his 43 years behind the microphone with NBC 5's David Goins.

Among the more than 40,000 in attendance on Thursday includes the mainstay of the Rangers organization and the voice of baseball in Texas, Chuck Morgan.

Opening Day 2025 marked the 43rd consecutive for Morgan, all of them spent with the Rangers, aside from a 2002 stint with the Kansas City Royals.

"There’s a lot of hope in the air, lot of good feelings," Morgan said. "It's just a special day for all baseball fans.”

Morgan hasn't missed a single game in more than four decades of public address announcing. An accomplishment he told NBC 5 he credits to luck.

“I take a lot of pride in that, Morgan said. "It's pretty cool, and I just enjoy being here and watching the ballgame.”

A few hours later, just before opening pitch, Morgan shared his trademark "It's baseball time in Texas" to a roaring ovation from the capacity crowd.

Fans are optimistic for the season as they packed Globe Life Field for Texas Rangers Opening Day.