Texas Rangers fans camped out early to watch victory parade

The crowds settled in before the sun came up along the World Series parade route Friday morning.

“Gonna hook up with some breakfast tacos,” Carlos Lopez said as he cooked meat on a grill.

We asked if he got close enough to the players if he’d toss them some tacos. “Hell, yeah I will! If they drive by, I’ll run it to them!”

It wasn’t long after that when some players drove right past Lopez on their way to the parade.

"One of ‘em high-fived me,” Lopez said “It was amazing! It was fun.”

One fan brought a sign that read, ‘My First World Series.' This was a first for every Rangers fan.

Arlington area high school bands kicked off the parade. While some school districts were off for the day for the parade, other students got ‘creative.'

“They all got the ‘Friday flu,'” Patrick Steele said as he handed snacks to his kids and their friends. “So the doctor said the best way to cure them was to bring them out to the parade today. So that’s why we’re out here…we’re excited for the first World Series!”

As players went by on the parade route, fans screamed their names.

When Adolis Garcia passed by, many chanted "MVP!"

Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy had the World Series trophy with him on his float.

“It kinda closes something in my heart,” Ray Ramon said. Ramon had a front-row position to watch the parade. “Because I’ve been waiting so long to see this.”

“And it’s a lifetime opportunity! Who knows when we’re gonna win it again,” Lopez asked. “Next year! Be back!”